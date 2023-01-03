Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $61.12 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90,907 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $61,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.38.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,096. The firm has a market cap of $191.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

