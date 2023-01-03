Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,315,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.6% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $190,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 10.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 26.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.2% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.72.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

