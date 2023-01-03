Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 39,756 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,756 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.13% of Paychex worth $52,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 124,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.59. 3,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,710. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

