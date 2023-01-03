Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 664,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Fortress Biotech Stock Down 0.8 %
Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 211,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,365. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.79.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 26.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 9.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
