Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 664,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 0.8 %

Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 211,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,365. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,730,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,620.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 26.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 9.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

