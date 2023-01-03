Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Trading 6.1% Higher

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.27. 27,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 627,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $967.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 1.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 153.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franchise Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Articles

