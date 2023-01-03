Frax Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Frax token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $6.37 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

