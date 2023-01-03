FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FRP

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $82,256.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,393 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $82,256.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $57,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $64,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,461 shares of company stock worth $203,360. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Get FRP alerts:

Institutional Trading of FRP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FRP by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of FRP by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FRP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in FRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRP Trading Up 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FRP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FRPH stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,823. The stock has a market cap of $512.84 million, a PE ratio of 414.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. FRP has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $63.52.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.