FUNToken Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $65.94 million and approximately $905,298.83 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

