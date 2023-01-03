G999 Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $6,940.81 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00068181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00060937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023453 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003743 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.