Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $766,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,080.1% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 81,448 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.39. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,912. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

