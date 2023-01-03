Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $20.88 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 396,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 20,477,879 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

