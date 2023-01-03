Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $581,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,316. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.68 and a 200-day moving average of $214.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

