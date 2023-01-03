Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 6,301 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MUB traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,285. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.