Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 2,813 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.46. 25,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.12. The stock has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

