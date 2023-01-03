Galxe (GAL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.43 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Galxe token can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00006365 BTC on exchanges. Galxe has a market cap of $57.82 million and $9.43 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Galxe has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

