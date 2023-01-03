Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $2.01 on Top Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Gas has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00012026 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $118.47 million and $2.32 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
