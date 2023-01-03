Gateway Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68.20 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00015143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.20 million and $455,753.53 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.52855067 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $484,885.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

