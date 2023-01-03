Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.10

Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gecina Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. AlphaValue cut Gecina Société anonyme to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Get Gecina Société anonyme alerts:

Gecina Société anonyme Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21.

Gecina Société anonyme Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.