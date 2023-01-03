Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,150,900 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 35,365,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.9 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 29,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,142. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.77.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
