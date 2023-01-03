Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,150,900 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 35,365,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.9 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 29,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,142. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.77.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

