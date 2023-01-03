Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMAB. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $41,496,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $11,246,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. 527,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,607. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

