Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research started coverage on shares of Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Genscript Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Genscript Biotech Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNSF opened at 2.96 on Friday. Genscript Biotech has a 1-year low of 1.89 and a 1-year high of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.01.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

