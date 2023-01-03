Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.36

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 3818665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,808,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 88,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 149,711 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 264,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
