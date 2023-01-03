Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.36

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 3818665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,808,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 88,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 149,711 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 264,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

