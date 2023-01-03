Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) & Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Head to Head Comparison

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gildan Activewear and Silo Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear 0 0 5 0 3.00 Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus price target of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.20%. Given Gildan Activewear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

75.1% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Silo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Silo Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear $2.92 billion 1.68 $607.18 million $3.35 8.18 Silo Pharma $70,000.00 150.67 $3.90 million N/A N/A

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Silo Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Silo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear 19.11% 32.33% 18.25% Silo Pharma -4,622.68% -35.46% -31.26%

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Silo Pharma on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks, as well as sheer pantyhose, tights, and leggings under the Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, PowerSox, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brands. In addition, it provides men's and boys' underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brands; and ladies' shapewear, intimates, and accessories under the Secret and Secret Silky brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, and embellishers, as well as to retailers and lifestyle brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It is developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. The company seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

