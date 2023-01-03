Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) versus Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Financial Review

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL – Get Rating) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Capital Partners and Robinhood Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Robinhood Markets 3 5 4 0 2.08

Earnings and Valuation

Robinhood Markets has a consensus target price of $12.21, indicating a potential upside of 50.05%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Robinhood Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion 3.98 -$3.69 billion ($7.29) -1.12

Global Capital Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Robinhood Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Robinhood Markets -149.53% -11.92% -3.86%

About Global Capital Partners

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

