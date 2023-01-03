Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.95

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.95 and last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 73350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.61.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.