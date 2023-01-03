goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Shares Down 0.1%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.75 and last traded at $75.75. 1,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities assumed coverage on goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

