GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Trading Down 1.2%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. 153,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 93,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

GoGold Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

