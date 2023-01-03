Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

GFI stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Gold Fields by 91.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Gold Fields by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 274.4% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after buying an additional 2,106,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Gold Fields by 180.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,211,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after buying an additional 1,422,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

