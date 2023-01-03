Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 435,200 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 811,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Golden Sun Education Group Price Performance

Shares of Golden Sun Education Group stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 289,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15. Golden Sun Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

