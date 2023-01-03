Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in December

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Goldsource Mines Stock Performance

Shares of GXSFF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Goldsource Mines has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.71.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd.

