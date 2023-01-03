Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in December

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Goldsource Mines Stock Performance
Shares of GXSFF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Goldsource Mines has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.71.
Goldsource Mines Company Profile
