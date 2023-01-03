Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 759,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Graco by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 136.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

