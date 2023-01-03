Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 24,384 shares.The stock last traded at $611.48 and had previously closed at $604.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $623.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Graham by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Graham by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 246.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

