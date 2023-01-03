Grin One Day Volume Reaches $949,792.73 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Grin has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $8.92 million and $949,792.73 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,650.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00451238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.00889633 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00094318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.24 or 0.00596005 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00250811 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.