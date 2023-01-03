Grin Trading Up 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and $920,322.74 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0911 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,684.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00454181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.72 or 0.00891369 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00095513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.79 or 0.00598094 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00253251 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

