GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Cut by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.69) to GBX 1,450 ($17.47) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.08) to GBX 1,500 ($18.07) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.31. 54,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.