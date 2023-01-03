Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 585 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

