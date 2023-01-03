Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,235 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

PLD opened at $112.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

