Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 130,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

MDLZ stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.