Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,091 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $338,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KO opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

