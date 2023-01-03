Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,132 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $18,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 55,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 103,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.09.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

