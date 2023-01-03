Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD opened at $263.53 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.58.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.38.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

