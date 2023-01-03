Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.60

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 30302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Harbour Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.