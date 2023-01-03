Harmony 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.13 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $134.69 million and $6.13 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,735,419,938 coins and its circulating supply is 13,015,494,938 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.