Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 146,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1,196.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWKN shares. StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. BWS Financial downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 44,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,795. The company has a market cap of $803.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $241.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

