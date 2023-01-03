Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $147.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.40. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

