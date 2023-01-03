HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 3,195 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HBC Financial Services PLLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.4% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,946,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

