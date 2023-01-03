Head-To-Head Review: Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) vs. First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $135.53 million 3.01 $43.09 million $1.99 9.05 Guaranty Bancshares $127.13 million 3.25 $39.81 million $3.43 10.10

This table compares First of Long Island and Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First of Long Island and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00 Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First of Long Island presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.58%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than First of Long Island.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of First of Long Island shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 32.35% 11.97% 1.09% Guaranty Bancshares 30.26% 16.37% 1.47%

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats First of Long Island on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines of credit/loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services, as well as investment securities, management, and advisory services. It operates 40 branches, including 17 branches in Nassau, 15 in Suffolk, 5 in Queens, 2 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 32 full-service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA) and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

