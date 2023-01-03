Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Down 13.4% in December

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,549 shares of company stock worth $15,928. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 948,234 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 787,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 431,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. 801,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $568.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.