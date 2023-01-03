Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Down 13.4% in December

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
HCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.
In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,549 shares of company stock worth $15,928. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. 801,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $568.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.
