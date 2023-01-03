HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 32,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,981. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

