Helium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.71 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Helium has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00009453 BTC on major exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $214.46 million and $2.71 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002986 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007844 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00462125 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.02256739 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,080,482 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
